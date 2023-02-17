ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A pedestrian was struck in Adams County after he was standing in the center of a roadway conversing with a driver of another vehicle.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg, 35-year-old Michael Dosch was driving southbound along a stretch of SR-34/Carlisle Road, just south of the intersection with Center Mills Road and Gablers Road.

Police say that 54-year-old Orlando Quesada Jarquin had flagged down a Gabler Warehouse employee who was operating a “jockey” vehicle, traveling north along SR-34/Carlisle Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The “jockey” vehicle had stopped in the northbound lane of SR-34/Carlisle Road in response to Quesada Jarquin getting his attention, police say.

According to police, Quesada Jarquin was standing along the driver side of the vehicle while conversing with the driver, putting him on the double-center line of the roadway.

Dosch approached their location, driving along SR-34/Carlisle Road, police say.

According to police, Dosch’s approaching vehicle startled Quesada Jarquin, who then ran westward across the southbound lane of travel directly into the path of Dosch. Quesada Jarquin was struck by the front end of Dosch’s car.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Police say that Quesada Jarquin hit the hood area of Dosch’s car and then slid down and along the passenger side of the vehicle, coming to a rest in the southbound travel lane and shoulder of SR-34/Carlisle Road facing northwest.

Dosch quickly braked and came to rest in the vicinity of where Quesada Jarquin was hit.

According to police, Quesada Jarquin is facing injuries, however the severity is unknown at this time.