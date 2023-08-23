LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died Tuesday after police say a car hit her while she was retrieving mail from a mailbox.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Route 22 and Racehorse Drive in Union Township, Lebanon County.

The driver was traveling westbound in the left lane on route 22 when he hit the concrete barrier on the left side of the roadway and began to enter the right lane, police said.

Investigators say the car then drove onto the right shoulder and hit a row of mailboxes in the grassy area, where 51-year-old Jill Staub was picking up the mail.

After hitting Staub, police say the car kept moving until it hit a utility pole, breaking the pole in half.

Staub died at the scene. Police say the driver was taken to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where police obtained a blood sample. According to the police report, the incident is being investigated as a possible DUI.