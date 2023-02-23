HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As cleanup efforts continue in East Palestine, Ohio after a Norfolk Southern train derailed, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) launched a new online dashboard.

The online dashboard, which was created in coordination with several other state agencies, aims to inform concerned residents in western Pennsylvania.

PEMA director Randy Padfield spoke on the ordeal. “As clean-up efforts continue, our agency wants to make sure residents had an easily accessible online resource containing accurate and relevant information to refer to if they have questions. Our priority continues to be ensuring that every concerned resident has the information and resources they need to make important health and safety decisions for their families.”

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

According to PEMA, air and water tests have been in place since the derailment, including during the controlled burn.

So far, there have been no concerning readings detected by any state agencies involved.