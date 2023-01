HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — These Hometown Heroes braved the cold waters, and in return they helped homeless pets.

Hundreds of people took part in the 26th annual Penguin Plunge at City Island on New Year’s Day.

It might’ve been warmer than usual outside, however the temperature of the Susquehanna River was around 39 degrees.

Participants in the Penguin Plunge helped to raise more than $32,000 for the adoptable animals at the Humane Society of the Harrisburg Area.