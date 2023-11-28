LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has announced its December Community blood drives.

The drives will be offered every week at different locations throughout the county and the Blood Donor Center at the Suburban Pavilion.

Blood that is donated will remain within Lancaster County to benefit members of the community.

To donate blood, individuals must be in good health (meaning free of flu, cold, and nausea symptoms for at least three days), at least 16 years old with parental consent, and no older than 79. Donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds.

Donors should also be well-hydrated and eat a substantial meal no more than four hours before donating. They will also need to bring a form of ID.

Penn Medicine is encouraging donors to make appointments at our Blood Drive locations, by calling 717-544-0170 or scheduling online.

Appointments at the Blood Donor Center, located at 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 202, 2nd Floor, Lancaster can also be made by calling 717-544-0170 and choosing option 1, or by visiting LGHealth.org/GiveBlood.

December 2023 blood drives dates and locations:

12/5 Tues 7am-2pm LGH James St. 3rd Floor Common Area, 555 Duke St. Lancaster, PA 17602

12/6 Wed 2pm-7pm Witmer Fire Protection Association, 455 Mt. Sydney Rd. Witmer, PA 17585

12/7 Thurs 2pm-7pm Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 455 Cloverleaf Rd. Elizabethtown, PA 17022

12/12 Tue 2pm-7pm Hosanna Church, 29 Green Acre Rd. Lititz, PA 17543

12/13 Wed 2pm-8pm Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Highway East KInzers, PA 17535

12/19 Tue 2pm-7pm Bird in Hand Fire Company, 313 Enterprise Drive Bird in Hand, PA 17505

12/20 Wed 11am-6pm Oromo Evangelical Church, 6020 Lemon Street East Petersburg, PA 17520

12/21 Thurs 2pm-8pm Bart Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road Quarryville, PA 17566

12/27 Wed 2pm-8pm Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main Street Narvon, PA 17555