LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Penn Medicine, the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Child Protect Program will be offering free vaccine clinics on select dates and location throughout the fall.

The clinics will be offering vaccines for children who don’t have health insurance or who have Medicaid (Medical Assistance) and are 0-18 years old.

LG Health is offering immunizations against childhood diseases to children in Lancaster County through the Vaccines For Children program. These immunizations will help protect infants, children, and adolescents from preventable diseases.

The following vaccines will be offered at the clinics:

Chicken pox

Tetanus

Diptheria

Pertussis

Hib

Hepatitis A + B

HPV

Influenza

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Meningitis

Pneumococcal disease

Polio

Rotavirus

*Tetanus and MMR vaccines will be available for uninsured adults

Minors ages 0-17 must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian. The child’s up-to-date vaccine record must be brought to the clinic as well.

Clinics be will be held at the following times, dates, and locations:

8/30 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Wade-El Elementary, 910 Hamilton Park Dr., Lancaster

9/13 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jackson Middle School, 431 S Ann St. Lancaster

9/20 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Wade-El Elementary, 910 Hamilton Park Dr., Lancaster

10/4 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Garden Spot Fire & Rescue, 339 E. Main St., New Holland

10/11 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Witmer Fire Company, 455 Mount Sidney Rd., Lancaster

10/18 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bart Township Fire Company, 11 Furnace Rd., Quarryville

11/15 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Wade-El Elementary, 910 Hamilton Park Dr., Lancaster

11/22 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Wade-El Elementary, 910 Hamilton Park Dr., Lancaster

12/6 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Garden Spot Fire & Rescue, 339 E. Main St., New Holland

12/13 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Witmer Fire Company, 455 Mount Sidney Rd., Lancaster

12/20 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bart Township Fire Company, 11 Furnace Rd., Quarryville

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be available the clinics on 8/30, 9/13, 9/20, 11/15, and 11/22