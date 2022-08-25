LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Penn Medicine, the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Child Protect Program will be offering free vaccine clinics on select dates and location throughout the fall.
The clinics will be offering vaccines for children who don’t have health insurance or who have Medicaid (Medical Assistance) and are 0-18 years old.
LG Health is offering immunizations against childhood diseases to children in Lancaster County through the Vaccines For Children program. These immunizations will help protect infants, children, and adolescents from preventable diseases.
The following vaccines will be offered at the clinics:
- Chicken pox
- Tetanus
- Diptheria
- Pertussis
- Hib
- Hepatitis A + B
- HPV
- Influenza
- Measles
- Mumps
- Rubella
- Meningitis
- Pneumococcal disease
- Polio
- Rotavirus
- *Tetanus and MMR vaccines will be available for uninsured adults
Minors ages 0-17 must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian. The child’s up-to-date vaccine record must be brought to the clinic as well.
Clinics be will be held at the following times, dates, and locations:
- 8/30 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Wade-El Elementary, 910 Hamilton Park Dr., Lancaster
- 9/13 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jackson Middle School, 431 S Ann St. Lancaster
- 9/20 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Wade-El Elementary, 910 Hamilton Park Dr., Lancaster
- 10/4 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Garden Spot Fire & Rescue, 339 E. Main St., New Holland
- 10/11 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Witmer Fire Company, 455 Mount Sidney Rd., Lancaster
- 10/18 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bart Township Fire Company, 11 Furnace Rd., Quarryville
- 11/15 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Wade-El Elementary, 910 Hamilton Park Dr., Lancaster
- 11/22 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Wade-El Elementary, 910 Hamilton Park Dr., Lancaster
- 12/6 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Garden Spot Fire & Rescue, 339 E. Main St., New Holland
- 12/13 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Witmer Fire Company, 455 Mount Sidney Rd., Lancaster
- 12/20 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bart Township Fire Company, 11 Furnace Rd., Quarryville
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be available the clinics on 8/30, 9/13, 9/20, 11/15, and 11/22