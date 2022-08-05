PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Penn National has come a long way since its creation in 1972. The company has expanded well beyond horse racing, so a new name was only appropriate.

Penn National is now known as “Penn Entertainment.”

The company says the new name covers all of its entities, such as casinos, online betting, and sports media. Penn Entertainment owns Hollywood Casino in Grantville, Pennsylvania, which is often among the top performing casinos in the commonwealth.