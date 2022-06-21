LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health spent millions of dollars renovating a former Lancaster toy store into a children’s hospital. The 47,000 square feet building is located at 1430 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility took place on June 21; The state-of-the-art building will open for operation on June 24.

The children’s hospital will staff 40 physicians representing 20 sub specialties ranging from orthopedics, neurosurgery, urology, and more.

“Children’s healthcare has always been big city-centric, and children’s academic hospitals are in this big mothership health system. This makes it really challenging for our family’s children and our providers to get these kinds of high end care that is sometimes 30, 40 minutes away from them” said Dr. Yatin Vyas, Chair of Pediatrics for Penn State Health.

The new location hopes to bring high-end, “big city” children’s healthcare to the Lancaster community.

The building is the located where a former Toys-R-Us used to stand.

“I’ve been to a number of different hospitals. This is a place that makes you feel, it’s inviting, it’s warm for our children and interactive for our children,” added Dr. Vyas.