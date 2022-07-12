HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Krapf Interfaith Chapel, named and dedicated in honor of Di and Dallas Krapf’s $1 million donation, provides a welcoming and accessible space at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center for emotional and spiritual care for people of all faiths.

“We are grateful for Di and Dallas Krapf’s generosity and vision to help us build this central space where we can continue to provide holistic support for patients and their loved ones, as well as our faculty, students and staff, according to their faith traditions,” said Deborah Berini, president of the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. “The Krapf Interfaith Chapel represents our ongoing commitment to honoring our common humanity and inspiring courage, comfort and hope.”

The chapel is located in the James M. and Margaret V. Stine Foundation Courtyard behind the main entrance to the Hershey Medical Center. The Krapf Interfaith Chapel is replacing the original interfaith chapel that opened near the surgical waiting-area in 1995.

The Krapf Interfaith Chapel can be used for prayer, meditation, pastoral counsel, and regular worship services. Catholic mass, Jumu’ah prayer, weddings, baptisms, special recognition ceremonies, and larger religious holy day observances will all take place in the new chapel.

The Krapf Interfaith Chapel will remain open at all times; The pastoral service team is also available 24 hours a day for emotional and spiritual support.

“The Krapf family has supported Pastoral Services for more than 20 years, enabling our team to provide thousands of hours of care and comfort for patients, families and staff throughout the hospital each year,” said David Simmons, director of Pastoral Services. “Di and Dallas’ commitment to building a new home for spiritual care solidifies their family legacy, strengthens our team’s work and establishes a beautiful space where patients, visitors and staff can center themselves and seek peace. We are all deeply grateful.”

The $1 million donation from the Krapfs, who are longtime Penn State philanthropists, marks the couple’s largest donation to Penn State.

For more information about the pastoral services being provided at the Hershey Medical Center, visit their website here.