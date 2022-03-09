HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — Teachers in the Central Dauphin School District will become students themselves on Friday, March 11.

Penn State Health trauma and injury prevention experts are partnering with local law enforcement to teach staff members how to Stop the Bleed.

Stop the Bleed is a national initiative to help teach first responders and bystanders first aid techniques to stop bleeding during a traumatic injury or accident.

1,000 staff members will attend interactive sessions and will learn how to Stop the Bleed by using props and tourniquets.

To date, Penn State Health has trained more than 6,900 community members on how to Stop the Bleed.