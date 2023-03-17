HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Like high school athletes, medical students have their own sort of signing day.

On Friday, a fourth-year student at Penn State College of Medicine Gatherefd for Match day. This is a national tradition, where med students learn where they will do their residencies.

Students came together at the Sheraton Hotel located near Harrisburg and opened their envelopes all at once to see where they will be heading.

One-third of the students are staying in the Penn State Health System For Residency. Forty percent will remain in Pennsylvania, and six med students chose to serve their country, with residencies at military medical centers.