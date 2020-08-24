Penn State, Millersville begin fall semester

(HARRISBURG, Pa.) — Thousands of Pennsylvania college students are returning to classes. Penn State University and Millersville University are starting the fall semester Monday.

Both schools are offering in-person and remote learning, and are providing face coverings for those who choose to return to campus.

Millersville has about 80% of its courses online this semester.

750 students moved into dorms last week. That’s about a third of the number of students who would usually live there.

Penn State says “mask up or pack up.”

Students and staff in State College are told to be prepared for both scheduled and random COVID testing throughout the semester, so school officials have an idea about how many cases are on campus.

Penn State Harrisburg created a return to campus core team and six support teams to monitor health, services,campus spaces, finances and academics.

Penn State Harrisburg and Millersville are scheduled to end in-person classes after Thanksgiving break, and then go virtual for finals.

Penn State and Millersville have outlined in-depth plans to stop the spread of coronavirus on their websites.