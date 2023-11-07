The 8-1 Penn State Nittany Lions came in ranked No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.
Ohio State remained No. 1 with Georgia, Michigan and Florida State following the Buckeyes, as the selection committee stood pat with its top eight teams.
Washington was fifth, followed by Pac-12 rival Oregon, Texas and Alabama at eighth.
Only one of the top 11 teams in last week’s first CFP rankings lost last weekend. Oklahoma dropped from ninth to 17th after losing to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys moved up to 15th.
This weekend sets up as one with potential to shake up the top four, with Georgia and Michigan both facing their highest-ranked opponents so far.
The Bulldogs host Mississippi, the committee’s ninth-ranked team. The Wolverines visit Penn State for a noon kickoff at Beaver Stadium. Washington also faces a ranked team, with No. 18 Utah, coming to Seattle on Saturday.
