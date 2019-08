For fans heading to State College tonight, the weather does not get much better! Temperatures will fall to the 60s tonight with passing clouds and crisp fall-like air.

Tomorrow features a mix of clouds and sun. State College and the ridges and valleys will likely see more cloud cover at times during the day with temperatures in the low to middle 70s. Great tailgating weather from start to finish!

