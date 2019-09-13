This Saturday will be cooler and somewhat damp for a noon kickoff in Happy Valley. The early morning hours will feature leftover clouds and moisture. This damp start may be tough to shake during the daytime hours, but only a passing shower or two is likely by the afternoon. It is not going to be a washout type of day, however it will feel noticeably different than the 90° weather this week featured. Plan for temperatures in the 60s and low 70s with a light breeze.
Penn State vs Pitt Tailgate Forecast
Cooler for this Saturday...