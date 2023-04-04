(WHTM) — Penn State fifth-year senior Jalen Pickett announced that he will prepare for the 2023 NBA Draft on Tuesday, April 4.

Pickett utilized his extra year of NCAA eligibility due to COVID-19 to play for the Nittany Lions in 2022-23. He did not have any remaining eligibility after the 2022-23 season.

In an Instagram post, Pickett thanked his coaches, teammates, and family for helping him throughout his basketball career.

Pickett finished his five years at Penn State averaging 15.3 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, and 5.8 assists per game over 144 career games. Pickett shot a 45.4% field goal percentage and averaged 74.2% from the free throw line.