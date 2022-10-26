DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that a bridge crew in Dauphin County will be performing deck spall repairs this weekend on an Interstate 81 bridge.

According to a release from PennDOT, he repairs will take place on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties.

Map courtesy of PennDOT

Delays are expected, as traffic is restricted to a single lane between Route 11/15 and Front Street. Lane restrictions will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. The right lane will remain open.

Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving traffic as they are approaching the work zone.

This work is weather permitting.

PennDOT reminds travelers that they should be alert for these operations and obey work signs, as well as slow down when they a traveling through and approaching work zones.