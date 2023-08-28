(WHTM) — PennDOT has given an update regarding the median barrier project scheduled for the Wrights Ferry Bridge in Lancaster and York counties.

PennDOT states that following Labor Day weekend, the contractor responsible for the work will be implementing lane restrictions during the evening hours. This is so the right shoulders of the bridge can be paved in each direction.

This work is to prepare to shift both directions of traffic away from the median.

The work is expected to take several nights to complete. Then a long-term traffic shift will be in place on the bridge, which will feature two 11-foot lanes maintained in each direction. There is no traffic shift currently in place at this time.

Work on the project is expected to be completed by November 2024.