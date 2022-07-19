HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Deteriorating bridges are a big concern in Pennsylvania, especially after the collapse in Pittsburgh earlier this year.

PennDOT is working to fix them, including The Maclay Street bridge right by the Farm Show in Harrisburg.

Tuesday night, taxpayers got to comment on proposed plans to replace the 82 year old bridge.

The replacement will cost about $35 million.

More than 25,000 vehicles a day travel over the Maclay Street bridge in Harrisburg. It was built in 1940 and is now in poor condition.

“It’s outlived its useful life, but basically the load carrying members of the bridge are in an advanced stage of deterioration,” said Dave Thompson, community relations coordinator for PennDOT District 8.

Thompson says you shouldn’t be concerned right now.

“If it got to a point where the bridge was unsafe, we’d either close it or we would put a weight restriction on it,” Thompson said.

PennDOT wants to widen the road from four to five lanes with dedicated turn lanes at 7th and Maclay streets. That would reduce traffic congestion there. And bike lanes on both sides would be added too.

The bridge would also be two feet taller to accommodate double stacked rail cars underneath.

Melanie Cook wants to know “who actually owns the bridge and whether the railroad was contributed anything financially, since some of the currently proposed renovations are going to enable them to move double decker trailers under the bridge? And the answer appears to be no.”

Current plans would cut into part of the AutoZone parking lot and take the land where the gas station is on the corner of 7th Street.

“We may use that for stormwater retention basin. It’s really going to depend on some of the environmental studies we do as far as soil contamination, and things like that,” Thompson said.

Eminent domain or not, several businesses will be affected.

“How are they going to handle the traffic during the construction period? I think it’s important for people to know that not just the people who live in the community but people who use the bridge,” Cook said.

Construction will be performed in stages while maintaining three lanes of traffic and at least one sidewalk in each stage.

Construction is anticipated from 2024 through 2026.

Comments will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 5.