HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding high school students about the approaching deadline for the PennDOT Innovations Challenge.

The sixth annual PennDOT Innovations Challenge encourages students to use their problem-solving, creative, and strategic thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges.

This challenge is open to all students in grades 9 to 12, regardless of their school’s learning model.

According to PennDOT, this year students are asked to develop ideas to help address the shortage of commercial truck parking along major interstate corridors in Pennsylvania. Trucks that are parking on highway shoulders and ramps overnight can pose significant safety issues.

Students will select one of Pennsylvania’s interstate corridors, where truck parking is known to be an issue. The students will work to develop an approach to increase commercial truck parking availability in that area and offset costs incurred for construction.

According to PennDOT, the student’s solution must consider local ordinances and zoning laws for the area selected, commercial entity interaction in land development, community impact, restroom facilities, and space requirements for commercial trucks that are generally 70 to 80 feet long.

The winners will be invited to present their solutions to the PennDOT Secretary and a panel of judges, who will determine the statewide winner. The winner will receive a total award of $4,000.