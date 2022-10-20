HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a PennDOT bridge crew performing deck spall repairs this weekend in Dauphin County.

The repairs will take place this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge, spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties. There may be possible delays during work hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As long as the weather permits, the repairs will take place from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. The left and center lane will be closed.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, as there might be delays. If you are planning to travel northbound on I-81 from Cumberland County and points south, you are advised to take eastbound Route 581 to northbound Interstate 83 to I-81.

It is important to be alert while driving through the work zone. Be sure to drive with caution and obey work zone signs. Drive slow when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Below is a map showing where the project will occur.