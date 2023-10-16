ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A maintenance employee with a Pennsylvania amusement park, and a Phillies super fan took a special item up to the top of a coaster.

To commemorate the start of the National League Championship Series, Dorney Park electrician Mike Hartkorn was seen waving the Phillies flag on top of the park’s tallest roller coaster Steel Force.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Steel Force features a 205-foot lift hill and reaches a top speed of 75 miles per hour.

The park states that it has become a hub of Phillies excitement and has transformed into a place for fans to celebrate and to show their support.