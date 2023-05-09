ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Allentown-based amusement park, Dorney Park, will be opening for the season on Friday, May 12.

New for 2023, the park is offering several new family entertainment offerings. As quoted in a release from the park, they include:

RetroSpect : A high-intensity, interactive song and dance production featuring a non-stop blend of favorite current and “throwback” party anthems on Dorney’s all-new main midway stage.

PEANUTS Block Party: An ultimate party takes over the main midway with the Peanuts gang. Be ready to twist and shout with Snoopy, Charlie, Lucy, Linus, Sally, and their crew of singers and dancers.

An ultimate party takes over the main midway with the Peanuts gang. Be ready to twist and shout with Snoopy, Charlie, Lucy, Linus, Sally, and their crew of singers and dancers. Snoopy’s Dog Days of Summer: A musical adventure and trip to the beach with Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, and Snoopy.

A musical adventure and trip to the beach with Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, and Snoopy. Franklin’s Dance Party: Franklin is taking over the dance floor to learn some fancy new moves and everyone will get a chance to join in.

“We had an incredible pass preview event on Sunday, and I cannot wait to welcome more guests for Opening Day on Friday,” said Jessica Naderman, vice president, and general manager. “This is an exciting year for Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom. We have an awesome event lineup to carry us through the season and we’ve added some tremendous shows that are sure to delight adults and children of all ages.”

In addition to the offerings listed above, several events are also planned for the park. This includes a Fourth of July spectacular, Grand Carnivale, a Fourth of July spectacular, and the Halloween Haunt.