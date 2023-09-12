ELYSBURG, PA. (WHTM) — Another Pennsylvania amusement park is celebrating winning Golden Ticket Awards.

One of Knoebels Amusement Resort’s wooden roller coasters, Phoenix, was named the best wooden roller coaster for the fifth consecutive year. The landmark coaster made the top ten each year for 25 years.

The coaster had its start in 1947 in an amusement park in Texas where it was known as Rocket. When that park closed in 1980, the coaster’s future was not known. Knoebels dismantled and rebuilt at the park in 1985. The name ‘Phoenix’ was chosen as this coaster was ‘rising from the ashes of its history.’

“Five consecutive years in the top spot – WOW,” said Dick Knoebel, President of Knoebels Amusement Resort. “We are both humbled and thankful our guests appreciate the timeless thrills Phoenix provides as much as we do!”

In addition, the park has won the Best Food award for the 20th year in a row.

“Food is a huge part of the fun here at Knoebels,” said Knoebel. “Making our guests happy includes making their tummies happy with unique, affordable, and tasty fare. It means a lot to know we’ve succeeded at making them happy.”

Other Pennsylvania amusement parks also won Golden Ticket Awards. Kennywood and Dutch Wonderland won The Renaissance Award and Best Family Theme Park respectively. Hersheypark won the award for Best New Roller Coaster with Wildcat’s Revenge.