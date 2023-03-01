MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A full-service design-build construction management firm, called Penntex Construction announced the official opening of their newest office building in Mechanicsburg.

Penntex Construction, founded in 1979, officially opened its newest Harrisburg-area office on March 1, 2023. According to Penntex, the new office will act as a “home base” for their Harrisburg-area team members and will help to support strategic growth.

“Our team’s experience across the Central Pa. region goes back more than 20 years. While we have had a consistent presence working at job sites around the area for many years, we’re excited to now have a central location for both our team and clients that further demonstrates our connections to the region,” Penntex President Jim Hoolehan said.

Currently, Penntex has an office in the Lehigh Valley, which was established in 2017, and Philadelphia, which was recently expanded and moved into back in December 2022. According to Penntex, the company’s newest office in Mechanicsburg is located at 5001 Louise Drive, Suite 101.

According to Hoolehan, Penntex has had serious growth over the past eight years, which included the addition of 50 new team members and revenue growth of over 400%. This growth has been led by a strategic focus on evolving to meet the needs of their clients and partners.

As of today, Penntex Construction serves clients across central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

“We look forward to the new opportunities this office presents to grow our connections in and support of the Harrisburg and Central PA region,” Hoolehan added.