HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The House State Government Committee announced on Tuesday it has approved legislation that would prohibit state government agencies from downloading and using TikTok. The legislation has been sponsored by Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York).

Under the legislation, agencies, departments, commissions, and all government agencies would need to remove the application from state networks and implement measures to make sure the app would not be installed.

“The cybersecurity risk that TikTok poses to Pennsylvanians and their private information is not a Republican or Democratic issue – it is a Pennsylvania issue. Our state government must take action against nefarious foreign actors that imperil the safety and security of our data and networks,” Phillips-Hill said. “I am grateful that the House State Government Committee has brought this bipartisan legislation up for a vote.”

TikTok is consumed by two-thirds of American teens. But there’s long been bipartisan concern in Washington that China could use its legal and regulatory power to seize American user data or try to push misinformation or narratives favoring China.

The legislation will now head to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report