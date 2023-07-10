PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Financial data site WalletHub has released a new report regarding which cities in the United States are the most and least stressed, one Pennsylvania city made the list as being one of the “most stressed.”

WalletHub states that Philadelphia is on the top 10 most stressed cities list, coming in at number five. Other cities on that list include Memphis, St. Louis, and Baltimore. Cleveland, Ohio took the spot as being the most stressed in the country.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WalletHub also created a list of the least stressed cities in the country. Some of the cities on that list include places in North and South Dakota, as well as Vermont.

Below you can see a full map of where each city was ranked. You can see the full report here.

According to WalletHub, to see which cities were the least and most stressed, they compared more than 180 cities across 39 metrics, ranging from average weekly work hours to the unemployment rate, and even divorce rates.

Around 83% of Americans currently feel stressed about inflation, and 75% feel stressed about violence and crime, according to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association.