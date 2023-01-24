ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania will receive $20,000 as part of a Pennsylvania grant that aims to end hunger in school campuses.

The Hunger-Free Campus Grant, which is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, gave $1 million in total to 28 colleges and universities throughout Pennsylvania.

In 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Education declared Cedar Crest College a “Hunger-Free Campus.”

“With more than a third of students knowing someone who dropped out of college due to food insecurity during the pandemic, hunger affects far too many post-secondary students across the nation,” Former Governor Tom Wolf said.

Cedar Crest tackled student hunger through various services and programs, like the Resource Pantry which offers shelf-stable and frozen foods and personal care items, available to all students.

Students can access the Resource Pantry anonymously 24/7 year-round.

“Cedar Crest College was founded to expand access to higher education, and our ongoing commitment to this mission is reflected in our efforts to reduce hunger, housing insecurity, and instability in other areas of basic needs among our students,” Vice President for Student Success and Engagement and Dean of Students Calley Stevens-Taylor, Ph.D., said.

Cedar Crest also holds various food drives for students, sponsors Thanksgiving meal baskets, gives food to students who stay on-campus over breaks, and provides extra meal swipes for anyone whose meal plan runs out.

“In addition to using this recognition to bring additional resources to Cedar Crest, we hope that it brings awareness to the needs of college students everywhere, and increased support for strategies to stabilize students’ basic needs on college campuses and in their communities,” Stevens-Taylor added.