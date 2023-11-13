HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) has announced that a Prevention Learning Portal has been launched in collaboration with Penn State.

The tool is to help service providers to expand prevention and intervention practices across the Commonwealth.

“We know that early prevention efforts to identify youth, family, and school risk factors can keep them from becoming challenges across our communities,” said PCCD Executive Director Mike Pennington. “By addressing risk factors and promoting protective factors for youth early in their lives, we can prevent delinquency and the development of mental health and substance use disorders, violence, and other concerns.”

The online portal is to be a one-stop shop to help provide resources, training, and self-paced learning programs.

According to the release, the following courses are available on the portal.

Upstream Prevention; Implementation Science

Understanding Risk and Protective Factors

Youth Engagement Parts 1 and 2

Project Management,

S.M.A.R.T Goals

“The goal of the (Prevention learning portal) is to help communities with decision-making about intervention and prevention strategies, and to support high-quality program implementation because this yields the best results for youth, families, and communities,” said EPIS Principal Investigator, Dr. Janet Welsh. “With this new tool, we hope to have broad reach into multiple sectors and to develop new resources based on stakeholder needs and feedback.”

The portal is made possible through grant funding from the commission. In 2022, more than 7,700 youth were served through PCCD-funded programs. You can visit the portal by clicking here.