HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education launched a new website on Tuesday to provide resources and information to people interested in becoming educators in the state of Pennsylvania.

“At the Pennsylvania Department of Education, we know the critical and fundamental role educators play in our communities and are committed to rebuilding the educator pipeline in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “What’s more, as a former teacher and administrator, I know firsthand how rewarding this job can be. The Teach in PA website will help inspire students to become educators and provide them with the resources they need to enter into this meaningful, fulfilling career.”

In addition to the new website, the Department launched a new feature on its website to help improve transparency and responsiveness in the educator certification process. The certification ‘clock’ shows in real-time the length of time needed to process a certificate once all the required information is submitted.

The website includes testimonials from Pennsylvania teachers, career and certification process guidance, information about pathways to becoming an educator, and more. The website can be accessed by clicking here.