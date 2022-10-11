DAUPHIN AND LEBANON COUNTIES, Pa. (WHTM) — Today volunteers joined the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to help stock hundreds of trout into local waterways.

Brown and Rainbow Tour were stocked into Clarks Creek in Middle Paxton Township. They were placed into the Fly Fishing Only, Catch-and-Release section of the creek. These trout can be fished for immediately.

Cooling waters during the fall season are great for trout, plus it is a great addition for anglers.

Along with Clarks Creek, the Keystone Select portion of Quittapahilla Creek in Annville, Lebanon County, was also stocked with trout today.

More information about the trout stocking schedule can be found here.

Roughly 100 popular creeks and lakes with be stocked with trout this fall and winter.