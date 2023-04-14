HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A local food manufacturer recently broke ground on a new facility in York County.

According to G&S Foods, they officially broke ground on the new 48,344-square-foot facility back on March 8, 2023. The new G&S Foods facility will continue manufacturing the following snacks:

Pretzels

Extruded snacks

Popcorn

Enrobed snacks

Veggie chips and straws

According to G&S Foods, the new facility will also allow them to develop healthier, unique, and trending snack foods.

“When we purchased G&S Foods four years ago, I never dreamed we would be building a new facility this soon,” chairman of G&S Foods board Ed Good said. “I look forward to the continued success and growth of G&S.”

Additionally, the new facility will provide a new office space for sales, operations, and finance teams as well. It should also be noted that the warehouse space will also be increased, according to G&S Foods.

According to G&S Foods President and CEO Daniel Morgan, the company’s current workforce at their Abbottstown, Pa. facility will transfer over to the new facility once its completed. Additionally, they are looking to create ‘many new’ jobs upon the facilities grand opening.

The general contractor for the project is the Hanover-based Conewago Enterprises, Inc.

The new facility is located at 293 Blettner Avenue and is expected to be completed in April 2024.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.