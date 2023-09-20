HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board acting on petitions that were filed by the Office of Enforcement Council to ban four adults from casinos within the state for leaving minors attending to partake in gambling.

The Board says a total of nine minors were left unattended in order to engage in gambling activities.

As quoted by the board, the following adults were placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List, banning them from all casinos within Pennsylvania.

A female patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving three children, ages 10, 14, and 15 unattended in a running vehicle in the parking garage of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course for 2 hours and 2 minutes while she patronized the casino and gambled on slot machines;

A female patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving minors unattended on two occasions at separate casinos: a 10-year-old child unattended in a vehicle near the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for 22 minutes in order to obtain a promotional gift. It was also noted in the investigation that the child left the vehicle and entered the casino after the car was struck by another vehicle; two children, ages 11 and 12, unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Live! Philadelphia Casino for 25 minutes in order to obtain a promotional gift;

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving two children ages 3 and 7 unattended in a running vehicle in the parking garage of Live! Philadelphia Casino for 24 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook. It was also noted in the investigation that the 7-year-old-child left the vehicle and was found wandering in the garage while the 3-year-old was left alone in the vehicle; and,

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 5-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino for 27 minutes while he entered the casino. It was also noted in the investigation that the child was left in a non-running vehicle when the outside temperature was 22 degrees.

Leaving minors unattended while taking part in gaming activities creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children. In addition to being put on the involuntary exclusion list, adults who leave minors unsupervised can also be subjected to criminal prosecution.

The Board states that during 2022, they have tracked 233 incidents of unattened minors during the first eight months of 2022. This number has decreased to 151 incidents during the first eight months of 2023.