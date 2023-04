(WHTM) — Gas prices are trending up after The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it will cut oil production.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Pennsylvania is $3.69, which is $0.12 higher than a week ago.

OPEC nations plan to cut oil production by more than one million barrels a day starting next month.