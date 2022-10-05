(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Governor race to replace Gov. Tom Wolf features two candidates who have been separated by a wide margin in most polling.

A WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released in late September shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. That trend has carried through most of the primary with most polls showing Shapiro leading by at least 10 points.

One poll conducted by the Republican-funded Trafalgar Group, which has an A- rating from election forecasters FiveThirtyEight, showed a much closer race with Shapiro up by just two points with a +/-2.9% margin of error. Libertarian candidate Erik Gerhardt received 3.5% in the Trafalgar poll, enough support to potentially sway the race for either of the top two candidates.

abc27 compiled recent polling to show how the race has trended since the spring primary season.

The poll numbers were compiled by FiveThirtyEight using pollsters who received at least a B+ rating. Pollsters in this chart include; Suffolk University, Emerson College, Beacon Research/Shaw & Company Research, Marist College, Muhlenberg College, Trafalgar Group, YouGov, Public Opinion Strategies, and Cygnal.

The closest poll was the aforementioned Trafalgar Group poll of 1,078 likely voters in September. Since that poll, no poll included in this group has found Shapiro with a lead smaller than 10 points or Mastriano with more than 42% support.

Shapiro’s largest lead in the polls included in this chart is 15%, though the last three polls have shown his lead to be around 10-11%.

As of October 4, neither Shapiro nor Mastriano has agreed to participate in a debate. After months of staying off the airwaves, Mastriano launched a $1 million ad buy on October 3 that includes 30 and 60-second ads.

According to campaign finance filings, Shapiro has out-fundraising Mastriano 8 to 1 over the summer with Shapiro bringing in about $25.4 million to Mastriano’s nearly $3.2 million.

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report has rated the race as “likely Democrat” and FiveThirtyEight has Shapiro as “clearly favored” to win.

Pennsylvania’s general election is on November 8.