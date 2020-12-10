Pennsylvania Health Access Network responds to new statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday afternoon, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced new COVID-19 mitigation efforts taking effect statewide on Dec. 12 until Jan. 4, 2021.

To help limit the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Commonwealth and keep hospitals and healthcare workers from becoming overwhelmed, Gov. Wolf announced the temporary shutdown of in-person activities for restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities, and other indoor businesses.

Pennsylvania Health Access Network released a statement shortly after, commending Gov. Wolf and the state health department’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus in Pennsylvania communities.

“The Commonwealth has now reached a point when difficult decisions must be made in order to prevent further loss of lives and a catastrophic situation in our hospitals,” said PHAN Executive Director Antoinette Kraus. “Governor Wolf’s decisive actions today will also reduce the strain on hospitals and healthcare workers, many of whom are already at their breaking point as a result of the COVID-19 surge.”

Kraus also urged Congress to take action and provide support for Pennsylvanians.

According to Kraus, because so many people in the state have lost their jobs, health insurance, and struggle to provide food, shelter, and utilities for their families, “Congress must act to provide relief without delay.”

In addition to the new COVID-19 protocols, Gov. Wolf and Secretary Levine emphasized the importance of wearing a mask and adhering to social distancing guidelines to help slow the curve of COVID-19.