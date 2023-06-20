HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill targeting the state’s teacher, police and nurse shortages passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 20.

H.B. 1249 seeks to create a $2,500 tax credit per year for three years for Pennsylvania residents who become certified as a teacher, police officer or nurse and begin working in that profession in Pennsylvania.

The bill also offers the credit to certified teachers, police officers and nurses who move to and start a job in their profession in Pennsylvania.

“Nurses, teachers and police officers are three of the most vital professions to the quality of life in Pennsylvania,” Rep. Brian Munroe (D-Bucks), the bill’s sponsor, said. “This bill helps to remedy the shortages and understaffing situation.”

The bill passed the House with a vote of 137-66 and now awaits consideration in the Senate.