ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Defense Prisoner of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA) Agency (DPAA) has announced that a Pennsylvania soldier who died during the Korean War has been accounted for.

The DPAA says that 23-year-old Army Corporal Francis James Jury of Clearfield, Pennsylvania was accounted for on Feb. 10, 2022.

DPAA says Jury was reported “missing in action” on Dec. 2, 1950, during a battle with enemy forces in North Korea. After the battle, Jury’s remains could not be recovered and there was no evidence that he ever was a prisoner of war.

DPAA says that following a 2018 summit in North Korea, the country turned over 55 boxes purported to contain remains of US service members killed in the Korean War. The remains were sent to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii in Aug 2018. The jury’s remains were found using anthropological analysts and circumstantial evidence according to the DPAA.

Courtesy of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

Jury will be buried at Annville at a later date. His name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. His name will have a rosette placard to his name, to indicate he has since been accounted for.