PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful are looking for 10th-12th grade high school students to be ambassadors for a Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania program.

The program encourages young Pennsylvanians not only to help keep the state clean, but also to become environmental leaders in their communities.

“Young people across the Commonwealth are instrumental in the effort to curb litter and environmental degradation, now and in the future,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “It’s inspiring to see the rising stewards of Pennsylvania’s environment taking on such an active role in clean-up efforts around the state.”

With opportunities in volunteerism and leadership, the program allows students to train and network with industry leaders, state agencies, local media and the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful network.

“We are honored to offer the Young Ambassadors Program in partnership with PennDOT for the second year. The program exceeded our expectations last year, so we are eager to meet the new slate of students with the passion to implement change in their communities and the commonwealth,” Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful said. “We hope to not only inspire a sense of community ownership but also highlight the importance of engaging community members, local businesses and organizations in identifying issues and partnering to find solutions.”

Students who are interested in getting involved need to apply before September 14.

Those chosen will serve from October 2023 through May 2024.

Ambassador responsibilities include:

attending six mandatory virtual education sessions;

conducting a community assessment and creating a summary presentation;

organizing and participating in at least one community cleanup event through pick up Pennsylvania and conducting one community education event or activity.

For more information individuals should visit keeppabeautiful.org and click Programs, Education then Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania or contact Kylie McCutcheon at 724-836-4121 x114 or kmccutcheon@keeppabeautiful.org.