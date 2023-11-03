(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has awarded a prize of $148,822.15 to on online player in Huntingdon County.
The player won the prize in Cave Quest, a connect-style internet instant game. Cave Quest is one of five games that contributes to the Cash Quest Jackpot.
Players get a chance to multiply the total won up to 10 times and a chance to activate two different bonus games. Players can also activate a bonus game for a chance to win the current jackpot.
Pennsylvania is one of 14 states that sells lottery products online. The PA iLottery was launched in May 2018.