(WHTM) — A online Pennsylvania Lottery player in Philadelphia recently won a prize of nearly $200,000.

The $198,943.88 prize was awarded in the game Mine Blowing Jackpot. The game is connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot.

Players have the chance to multiply any prize they win up to five times, a chance to unlock five free games, and a chance to activate two bonus games.

Pennsylvania is one of 14 states to offer lottery products online. The Pennsylvania iLottery was launched in May 2018.

Pennsylvania Lottery online games can be played on a phone, tablet or computer.