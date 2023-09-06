MONROE COUNTY, Pa., (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick cash ticket was sold for the Saturday, Sept. 2 drawing in Monroe County.

The ticket, worth $150,000, was sold at the ShopRite in Brodheasville. The ticket matched all five balls drawn: 22-36-37-38-40. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Lottery says that more than 6,500 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash were sold for the same drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

The lottery says that in addition to the one player winning the jackpot, 10 players won $200 dollars, 493 players won $10 dollars and 6,049 players won $2.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date