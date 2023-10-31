LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A player of an online Pennsylvania Lottery game has won $100,000.

The winner was from Lehigh County and won the prize from the online game, Mystery in Moneytown. The game is a connect-style internet instant game that gives players a chance to win prizes of up to $300,000.

Gameplay features a chance to reveal any magnifying glass symbol for a chance to create or add to an existing win, and a chance to unlock 10 free or free multipler games.

Pennsylvania is one of 14 U.S. states to sell lottery products online. The Pennsylvania Lottery launched the PA iLottery in May 2018.