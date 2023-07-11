DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that a Dauphin County retailer sold a $100,000 ticket for the Monday, July 10 drawing.
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that the winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-24-34-53-58, and the red Powerball, 13, to win the $100,000 less applicable withholding.
The retailer that sold the ticket is the Pilot Travel Center along Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $725 million, or $366.2 million cash, for the next drawing Wednesday, July 12.