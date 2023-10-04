BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.7 million was sold at a Bucks County retailer for the Tuesday, Oct. 3 drawing.

The ticket correctly matches all six winning numbers to win the jackpot prize.

Smoker’s Express on 813 West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 62,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Match 6 players have one year from the drawing date to claim the prizes. Players can click here for more information about how to file a claim.

