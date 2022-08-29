CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — For one lucky lottery player, a trip to Giant resulted in the winning of $3 million. A Giant store that sells Pennsylvania Lottery tickets in Cumberland County sold a $3 million winning ticket.

The Giant located on Walnut Bottom Road in Carlise sold the winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off ticket. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

It offers top prizes of $3 million and be purchased for $30 a ticket.