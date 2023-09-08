PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that in the month of August Pennsylvania Lottery winners claimed more that $191 million in scratch-off prizes.

The top prize was $5 million, claimed by a player in Allegheny County. Other big wins include two $1 million prizes in Lackawanna and Clarion counties, according to the Lottery.

There was also a $1 million top prize that was split between three winners located in Union and Chester Counties.

Below the $1 million dollar mark, August Pennsylvania Lottery players also claimed six prizes of $500,000, two prizes of $300,000, nine prizes of $200,000, seven prizes of $100,000.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The following Pennsylvania Lottery retailers also earned large bonuses for selling big winning tickets.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino, 210 Racetrack Road, Washington, Washington County ($10,000 bonus)

M Kumar P Inc., 914 Dunmore St., Throop, Lackawanna County ($5,000)

GIANT Food Stores, 224 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, Union County ($5,000)

Sheetz, 1281 East Main St., Clarion, Clarion County ($5,000)

Scratch-Off Lottery prizes range from a free ticket to $5 million. The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players to check tickets promptly and claim winnings immediately.

Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which can be found on palottery.com.