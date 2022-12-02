MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 2 that the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of the third weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle were sold. One of those winning tickets was sold in Lancaster County.

The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle features eight weekly drawings that award each two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing.

The winning ticket numbers, 00109516 and 00140233, were randomly drawn from among more than 49,000 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between November 22 and 28. One of the tickets was sold at a Sunoco located at 2504 Willow St. Pike, Willow Street, Lancaster County.

The other ticket was sold in Latrobe, Westmoreland County.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on our Official App.

You can also see if you’re a lucky winner by visiting a lottery retailer.