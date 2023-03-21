LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Rodney Warner was arrested today for allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Littlestown Borough on March 14.

According to Littlestown Police Department (LPD), Warner allegedly attempted to rob a PNC bank through the bank’s drive-thru.

Littlestown Police say they were later able to identify the vehicle.

West Manheim Township Police and Penn Township Police Department arrested Rodney Warner in West Manheim Township.

According to court records, Warner was charged with one count of robbery – demanding money from a financial institution.