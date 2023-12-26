ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man had to be rescued by first responders after State Police say he became trapped inside an “electrical apparatus” while stealing copper wire on Christmas Eve.

State Police in Bethlehem say the 45-year-old Whitehall man was attempting to steal copper wire from PPL when he became trapped. Troopers were able to locate him thanks to a ladder left nearby.

Multiple fire departments and first responders assisted with an approximately six-hour rescue and provided emergency medical attention to the man. A Facebook post from Allen Township Fire Company No. 1 identified the rescue’s location as a PPL substation and shared that a crane was needed as part of the rescue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

State Police say the Northampton County District Attorney’s office approved felony burglary and criminal trespass charges for the man, whom Troopers did not identify.

Troopers added that an $800,000 transformer was damaged during the incident.